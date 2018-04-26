

A 28-year-old Tavistock man is banned from owning or caring for animals after more than 1,200 pigs died in his care.

OSCPA officers went to a farm in February in Langton, 80 kilometres southeast of London, after receiving information about the welfare of pigs on the property.

Upon entering a flooded, manure-filled barn in total darkness, the officers discovered dead and dying pigs, the OSPCA said.

About 1,265 pigs were dead when officers arrived and an additional 250 pigs had to be euthanized on-site due to the severe condition in which they were found, the agency says.

The surviving animals were moved to a dry, well-lit area of the barn where they could be attended to.

The man was sentenced Thursday to:

•Lifetime prohibition on owning, caring for, or being in control of any animal in the business of husbandry

•Unannounced inspections by Ontario SPCA officers for a period of 10 years

•Probation of two years during which time he must not commit any offence or similar offence; appear, when required, to court; notify the court of any change of address; report to probation services when and as directed

•Ordered to pay $10,000 to the OSPCA

The man pleaded guilty on January 18 to four counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act:

•Permitting an animal to be in distress

•Failing to provide adequate and appropriate sanitary conditions

•Failing to provide adequate and appropriate ventilation

•Failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention