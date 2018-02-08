

CTV London





Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for London-Middlesex as another significant snowfall is on the way Friday.

The weather agency says that snow will begin before dawn on Friday and continue into the evening, leaving as much as 15 cm behind.

The day long snow will make the morning and evening commutes messy. Drivers should take extra caution and time before heading out.

Snow Fall Warnings may be issued as the system approaches.

Statements are in place for London-Middlesex, Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin, Oxford, and Brant Counties.