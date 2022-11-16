More snow on the way for the region

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Huron County.

Included in the watch are Goderich, Bluewater, southern Huron County, Listowel , Milverton, northern Perth County, Stratford, Mitchell, southern Perth County, Wingham, Blyth and northern Huron County.

Snow squalls are expected to develop Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday.

According ton Environment Canada, some areas could see between 20 and 30 cm of snow and visibility on the roads may be reduced to zero.

Wednesday: Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Wednesday Night: Flurries. Risk of snow squalls overnight. Local amount 5 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

Thursday: Flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls in the morning. Local amount 2 cm. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.