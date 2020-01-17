More snow heading for London region this weekend
Published Friday, January 17, 2020 12:49PM EST
A line of snow plows clears the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb.12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario.
The agency says a low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy snowfalls to Windsor Friday night before moving east.
The weather statement says the storm is likely to cover as far as the Toronto area and the golden horseshoe.
The forecast is calling for up to 15 centimetres of snow to fall before temperatures plummet on Sunday night.