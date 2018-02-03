

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





With a special weather statement in effect Saturday for southern Ontario due to snowfall, there’s more good news if you like the snow.

Environment Canada’s Geoff Coulson says long-range forecast models point to seasonal or slightly above seasonal precipitation for the first half of February.

As well, February will generally be colder than normal for much of the province, Coulson says.

And a cold weather alert is also in effect this weekend for much of the region so what you see Saturday could be what we get for at least the first half of the month.

Coulson also looked at January’s temperatures and totals and says the month was slightly cooler than normal in the southwest.

He called the cold snap during the last week of December and first week of January rare.

With the outbreak of arctic air, single-day minimum temperatures records were set in southern and eastern Ontario on January 1 and January 5, beating some records set as far back as the 1930s.

During the second week of January in southern Ontario, the combination of warm temperatures and rainfall eroded the snow cover, the meteorologist says.

Thick snowpacks disappeared over the span of a few days.

As an example, in Wiarton, the snow on ground reached a thickness of 74 cm on January 8 before it thinned down to 15 cm by January 12 and was reduced to only a trace on January 22.

Some areas in southern Ontario had flooding concerns due to freeze/thaw cycles creating ice jams. The freeze/thaw cycles also had significant impacts on transportation, causing plentiful potholes and water main breaks.