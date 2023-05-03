More rain showers carry us though the week

We’ve got a few more days of showers before a string of sunny days take us into the weekend.

Temperatures stay well in the double digits, hoping to reach into the low 20s over the weekend.

The average high for this time of year is 17 C with a low of 4 C.

Here’s a look at the forecast

Wednesday: A few rain showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers. Rain showers or a few flurries early this morning. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 11.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 2.

Thursday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 14.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.r

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.