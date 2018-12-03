

The Canadian Press





A new report looking at food bank use in the province is reporting a spike in the number of senior citizens trying not to go hungry.

The Ontario Association of Food Banks say that while the half-million people accessing services between April 2017 and March 2018 is only up slightly from the previous year, the number of seniors needing hunger relief jumped 10 per cent.

The report says the vast majority of senior food bank users are living in rental or social housing.

The association attributed the increase in part to soaring housing costs that have pushed more seniors below the poverty line.