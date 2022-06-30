More 'grandparent scam' calls fielded by London police

Just days after issuing a warning about the ‘grandparent scam,’ London police say they have received at least five more complaints.

According to police, the scam works by a citizen receiving a phone call by someone pretending to be a family member, police officer, or lawyer.

The scammer claims that a family member has been charged criminally and money is needed immediately for lawyer fees or to bail them out of jail.

In at least two previously reported cases, individuals attended the residences of victims in order to pick up large sums of money.

London police are still looking to speak to the person in the above photo who they believe may have information.