

Justin Zadorsky, CTV London





The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority is warning of more flooding along Erie Shore Drive this afternoon.

The LTVCA says the flooding this afternoon is likely be very similar to the event on Tuesday that prompted the State of Emergency.

Erie Shore Drive remains closed to all traffic and non-emergency personnel are asked to avoid the area.

Other areas along the Lake Erie shoreline with south facings, including the high bluff areas, are also at risk of shoreline damage according to the LTVCA.

Forecasts are calling for winds to switch to the southwest again and climb throughout the day. It is unclear if wind speeds will top out early this afternoon or by the evening.

It may even be possible that the waves produced today will be slightly larger than on Tuesday.

So far a large number of homes have been damaged including the roadway itself.

Forecasts show that the shoreline should get a break from wind and waves over the long weekend.