More details released about new music festival announced for London

VenueXVenue, a new music festival for London will run between Nov. 9 and 11 at several locations in the city.

“It's our first annual event and we're so excited, especially with London, Ontario being the UNESCO's Music City. As the city grows, we're going to grow with it,” said Darryl Hurs the founder and organizer of the event.

Hurs has run a successful music festival in Toronto for the past 20 years and wants to launch a similar one here as part of the city’s growing music portfolio.

“First year is focused on local artists, so London only. Second year Ontario artists, and then the third year open up to Canadian and fourth, we're looking to go international.”

One of those local artists is ‘Uncle Kobes,’ a second year student at Fashawe’s Music Industry Arts program.

“The London community has really accepted me. It really has big like warm, open arms just to welcome anyone in the community. And especially if you put in that work like it's something is going to happen. Amazing,” he said.

An event held Thursday night was part of Indie music week. The first batch of artists were announced, but more will come as the event approaches.

“It's going to be around 50 artists. We're doing our first round of announcement right now and then we're going to kind of keep trickling and rolling it out, building the anticipation now up and we've got one big artist that we can't see yet, but we're really stoked to have them involved.”

The hook is live music and these artists love the city partnering with Hurs to not only shine a spotlight on the city, but the up and coming artists that live here.

“Live music is just the best, especially in London. It's amazing. And what I'm going to be doing between that is working on music, being in school and yeah, just being in the scene, doing shows as well,” said Uncle Kobes,

Eleanor, another artist announced to be taking part, added, “It's just like connection, this meeting of souls. And I think it's as things become increasingly automated and distant and virtual, it always feels special to share that time being incredibly present with people.”

The full lineup and venues will be released closer to the fall.