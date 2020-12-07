LONDON, ONT -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in their schools, while the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) is also reporting a new case.

The first case to be reported on Sunday was at C.C. Carrothers Public School.

A couple hours later the board reported a new case at Westminister Secondary School and a case at Westmount Public School.

In each case TVDSB says that members of the affected schools’ communities were immediately notified.

All three schools will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk.

The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact, and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.

There is also a case at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School within the LDCSB. Parents and students have been notified and the school is still open with buses running.

On Sunday the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 for the region.