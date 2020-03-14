LONDON, ON -- In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, announcements of more closures have surfaced.

Health organizations are suggesting that large gatherings should be cancelled to slow the spread of the virus.

Dearness Home is protecting its residents by not allowing non-essential visitors.

Effective Monday, March 16, the City of London states a number of city programs and facilities will be closed including:

• Community centres

• Arenas

• Recreation and sport programming

• Community rentals

• March Break day camp programs

We will update this information as it comes.