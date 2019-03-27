

CTV London





Police have laid dozens more charges and are looking for a fifth person in connection with a robbery at a west London jewelry store last week.

Officers responded to Gordons Gold Jewellers on Hyde Park Road Tuesday evening after two masked men entered the store, ordered the employees to the floor and smashed display cases with a sledgehammer before fleeing with a quantity of jewelry.

Police were on scene within minutes and followed a vehicle to the Oneida of the Thames First Nation where four men were arrested.

All four, two from London and two of no fixed address, were previously charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

Now police have added a slew of firearms charges against all four men after seizing a semi-automatic handgun.

Officials say they are also now looking for a fifth suspect, a 27-year-old from London, who is facing eight similar weapons charges including; careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.