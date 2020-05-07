MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- A suspect being held for one incident, wound up facing several more charges after allegedly damaging police property and assaulting officers - twice.

A 37-year-old Stratford resident was arrested Tuesday on a number of charges in connection with an incident at the Shoppers Drug Mart location at 211 Ontario St.

He was being held for a bail hearing the following day, when, that morning, he became aggressive, assaulting a Stratford police Special Constable and later damaging property at the Stratford Police Station.

The constable was not injured, but the altercation prompted additional charges of assaulting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000 against the suspect.

Following his court appearance the man was remanded in custody, but he was not peaceful as he was being taken to the Stratford Jail to await his next court date.

During transport the male reportedly spat repeatedly all over the back of the cruiser. Then while being escorted into the jail, police say he "bit one of the officers and flicked bodily fluids at the other."

No one was injured, and the man was taken to jail without further incident.

However, the tantrum resulted in two more counts of assaulting a peace officer and another charge of mischief under $5,000 being laid.