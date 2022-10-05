More campaign signs destroyed in London

A London mayoral candidate is venting his frustration over burned election signs.

Josh Morgan posted to social media late Tuesday night that two of his campaign signs were destroyed by fire.

“One is still dripping in a gas/kerosene smelling liquid,” read the post.

Morgan called the “behavior” deplorable” and added the signs represent significant donor money and valuable volunteer time.

In September, Morgan also said flyers had been handed out at Budweiser Gardens saying, “A vote for Josh Morgan is a vote for a divisive and dysfunctional council.”

Ward 12 incumbent Elizabeth Peloza also previously said an election sign she had at the corner of Wellington and Southdale roads was set on fire and destroyed beyond use.