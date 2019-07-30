

Brent Lale , CTV London





It’s billed as 'the biggest drag race in the country,' and the 20th edition of the Canadian Nationals is taking place this weekend at Grand Bend Motorplex.

Track owner Paul Spriet says he was feeling nostalgic and is bringing back all of the classes/programs they have run over the past two decades.

The 'first lady of drag racing' Shirley Muldowney will be at the track Saturday acting as the Grand Marshall as well as doing a meet and greet with race fans.

“She came to our very first event, and she was a big name in Top Fuel back then,” says Spriet.

“She lost in the final to Clay Milliken who is now a big name in NHRA. It’s going to be fun to see her again, I haven't seen her in a few years.”

Racing begins Friday night, with the championship runs on Sunday.