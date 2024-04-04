Months-long investigation leads to human-trafficking related charges

A London man is facing several charges in relation to a human trafficking investigation.

In July 2023, police said a woman was contacted about sexual services she advertised online, and a man agreed to meet the woman in relation to the services.

Shortly after the first meeting, police said the man befriended the woman and invited her to stay with him at his home. According to police, the man isolated the woman from friends and family, controlled access to her money and started arranging sexual interactions between her and other men.

In December, the man allegedly rented a room at a hotel in south London and demanded the woman provide sexual services she didn't agree upon. Police said the man then sexually assaulted the woman and left the room.

In February, the victim contacted police and an investigation was launched.

On Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., the suspect was arrested and the 39 year old from London was charged with obtain sexual services for consideration, material benefit from sexual services, exercise control, sexual assault, forcible confinement and criminal harassment by repeated communication.