Monkeypox identified in the region: MLHU
The first case of monkeypox in the region has been identified, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
According to a release, health unit staff have determined that the person diagnosed with the illness had no close contacts who require post-exposure prophylaxis or additional follow-up from public health.
“The person is doing well. While we are reporting this first local case of monkeypox, the risk to the community remains very low,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers.
Monkeypox is a viral illness, which is endemic in parts of central and western Africa. It can be spread to people through direct contact with the bodily fluids or lesions of infected people or animals, as well as from contaminated clothing or bedding and through respiratory droplets following prolonged exposure to an infected person.
Symptoms include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and lethargy, followed by the development of a rash (pox lesions). The rash can appear on the face and extremities a few days after symptoms begin and can spread to other parts of the body.
There is no specific treatment for monkeypox virus infection, although antivirals developed for use against smallpox and post-exposure vaccination with the smallpox vaccine may help.
