Monkeypox identified by Southwestern Public Health

Southwestern Public Health is reporting its first positive case of monkeypox.

According to the health unit, the case has been identified in adult man.

“Monkeypox does not typically spread easily among people without close, prolonged contact with a case,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ninh Tran. “As with many other diseases that spread through close contact, people can lower their risk by maintaining physical distance, frequent hand washing, and practicing respiratory hygiene including masking.”

The virus is transmissible through direct contact with lesions, respiratory secretions, or materials contaminated by the virus such as bedding.

Symptoms usually develop 5 to 21 days following an exposure. Individuals are contagious for seven to 14 days and up to 21 days.

Anyone who develops a rash after feeling unwell, or after a known exposure, is asked to self-isolate and call their primary care provider or Telehealth for advice.

Southwestern Public Health says it also offers pre-exposure vaccination appointments to those who may have a high-risk of transmission or complications from an infection.