LONDON, ONT. -- For the first time in about a dozen years, ratepayers in Middlesex County will have to dig a little deeper on their tax bills.

County council has approved a one per cent rate increase for 2020.

Warden Cathy Burghardt-Jesson says there were two major costs driving the tax increase. Land ambulance services for Middlesex will come in approximately $900,000 more than last year, and social housing will cost an additional $800,000 to $900,000.

But it could have been significantly worse added Burghardt-Jesson.

She says according to county staff, if not for substantial growth throughout the county, the tax increase may have been as high as eight per cent.

(More to come)