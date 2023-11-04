Mock emergency prepares Red Cross workers for the real thing

Disaster management skills were put to the test Saturday for London, Ont. and area Red Cross workers and volunteers.

They took part in a mock emergency at a London school.

The dress rehearsal, of sorts, used actors as victims and simulated an emergency reception centre and shelter.

Those taking part got hands-on practice in serving people who have experienced traumatic or stressful situations, such as a flood or a fire.

“They do a lot of safety and well being stuff where they’re caring for people that have special needs,” explained Emergency Management Ontario field officer Darin Dees. “People who have mental health issues, people that have lost loved ones or lost their homes and have a pretty stressful, high-tension situation.”

Red Cross site manager Dave Schiller said this type of training is integral for their staff and volunteers who will be helping people in real-life mass evacuations. “They’ve been through a traumatic event and we try to connect them to an agency, and they can move on to getting a little more normalcy in their lives after this,” he said.

Actors and Red Cross workers took part in mock emergency in London, Ont. on Nov. 4, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)