LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has updated its appointment booking system to allow those who booked multiple appointments using the same contact information to re-book second dose appointments online.

Anyone 70+ or those who had shots prior to April 18 who used the same email address or cell phone number to book a first dose appointment for more than one person can now re-book shortened-interval appointments by clicking here starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

They can also book a second shot by calling 226-289-3560.

The number of doses will be limited between Thursday and June 24.

For more information regarding eligibility head to the MLHU website.