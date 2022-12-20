MLHU to offer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster to children starting Wednesday
Starting Wednesday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 booster dose to children aged five to 11.
According to a press release, the MLHU has a supply of pediatric bivalent booster vaccines and will make them available to families and children between five and 11-years-old starting Wednesday.
The booster doses will be available at the Western Fair District and its mobile vaccination clinics.
The MLHU said anyone who has not yet received their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine must first receive their monovalent Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to complete their primary vaccine series before being eligible to receive a bivalent booster dose.
According to the health unit, “The recommended interval at which a bivalent booster dose can be administered is six months after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose,” and “Individuals who have had COVID-19 or have tested positive on a PCR or rapid-antigen test should also wait six months before receiving a booster dose of the bivalent vaccine.”
Jody Paget, associate manager of vaccine preventable disease with the MLHU, said the health unit is continuing to encourage people to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines as we enter the holiday season.
“Vaccination continues to be the best defense against severe illness and hospitalization,” she said. “We must continue to use those familiar tools available to us to protect ourselves and those around us, including masking in public indoor environments, washing your hands often, and staying home if you are unwell.”
People six months or older may receive a COVID-19 vaccine before, at the same time, or after non-COVID-19 vaccines, such as the flu vaccine.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
Newfoundland man driving all the way home from Toronto after his flight was cancelled
A Newfoundland man is barrelling home in a rented Toyota Corolla after his connecting WestJet flight from Toronto to St. John's was cancelled Sunday.
These are the food items that saw the biggest price increases in November
There are multiple food items that increased the most in price in November, with edible oil, tea, and coffee prices seeing the steepest jumps.
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.
Cold air spreading across country will bring messy weather to Ontario, Quebec; heading for Atlantic Canada
Freezing rain, extreme cold and blowing snow are expected in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada this weekend during the busiest travel period of the year.
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried in Bahamas court, extradition looms
Sam Bankman-Fried left a Bahamas correctional facility and arrived in court on Wednesday morning, a source said, a day after the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange signed papers paving the way for his extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Four men sentenced to jail for kidnapping Canadians in Ghana
Four men have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Ghana for kidnapping two Canadian volunteers in the West African country several years ago, said Ghana's state media.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating shooting in Stratford
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
-
Passengers flying from Waterloo region to Vancouver stuck on tarmac overnight, other flights at YKF cancelled
A fierce winter storm that swept through western Canada is causing travel chaos across the country, including for those flying in and out of Waterloo region.
-
Police now investigating Kitchener shooting as homicide
The victim of a shooting in Kitchener on Sunday has died of his injuries and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
Windsor
-
Active investigation leads to one arrest in Ford City area
One person has been arrested after an active investigation in the Ford City area.
-
Summer student job positions in Lakeshore now accepting applications
The Municipality of Lakeshore is looking to hire students for summer jobs.
-
Cruisers nearly rammed, charges laid in Chatham-Kent
A Toronto man is charged after an incident in Blenheim involving police cruisers. Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, officers tried to stop a vehicle on Chatham Street north in Blenheim.
Barrie
-
Weather Statement
Weather Statement | Winter storm to bring blizzard conditions, extensive power outages and plunging temps
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into central Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
-
York police lay charges after alleged sexual assault
York Regional Police say the suspect boarded a York Region Transit bus at the Vaughan Mills Station in the early afternoon of Dec. 9, 2022.
-
School bus cancellations and delays by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Northern Ontario
-
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
Sudbury police say two suspects arrested at the scene not involved in hotel murders
Two of the three suspects arrested at the scene of two murders on Walford Road in Sudbury were not involved in the deaths, Sudbury police said Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Assess your own risk for the holidays, Ottawa's top doc urges
Ottawa's medical officer of health is urging everyone to evaluate their own health risks and those of the people around them when making holiday plans this year, as respiratory viruses surge.
-
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
-
Senators sign defenceman Artem Zub to four-year contract extension
Defenceman Artem Zub has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Ottawa Senators.
Toronto
-
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
-
Police make 51 arrests, recover 215 stolen vehicles in investigation into organized GTA crime ring
Police forces in the Greater Toronto Area have arrested more than 15 people and recovered more than 215 stolen vehicles, worth more than $17 million, after a months-long investigation into an organized vehicle crime ring.
-
Flights delayed at Toronto’s Pearson airport due to Vancouver storm
Multiple flights have been cancelled or delayed at Toronto Pearson International Airport due to a winter storm that struck the Vancouver area.
Montreal
-
A 'heart torn from immense loss': Mother of young hit-and-run victim gives first public address at daughter's visitation
Wearing a red coat and a white hood, Galyna Legenkovska spoke publicly for the first time since her daughter Mariia was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run. The incident occurred one week prior, on Dec. 13. Maria had been walking to school with her siblings and was hit while crossing an intersection in a school zone. Police said they started receiving calls to 911 at 8:05 a.m.
-
Pediatric 811 line now available throughout Quebec
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said the pediatric 811 line is now expanded to the entire province. Dube made the announcement when addressing the state of the province's emergency rooms heading into the holiday season.
-
Quebec City wants 'The White Lotus' series to be filmed in the provincial capital
The provincial capital could be the location for the next season of the popular HBO Max series The White Lotus. Destination Québec cité is in charm mode with the producers to make Quebec City the next locale for the show.
Atlantic
-
Man who was subject of dangerous person alert taken into custody in Shelburne County, N.S.
A 52-year-old man who was the subject of a dangerous person alert Tuesday night has been taken into custody.
-
'It’s unimaginable': Family mourning death of university student calls for public health transparency
Speaking from his home in Kemptville, Ont., Mike Gaynor says his family is in turmoil, after his 18-year-old daughter, Maria, died of meningitis B last week.
-
Nine-month-old baby tested positive for RSV after passing away, says godmother
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
Winnipeg
-
Holiday travel plans turning into a 'nightmare' for passengers stuck at Winnipeg airport
Some holiday travellers are facing cancellations and delays due to extreme weather in western Canada that's causing major problems for airlines.
-
Bear spray used in two commercial robberies in west Winnipeg, police say
Winnipeg police are investigating two more robberies involving bear spray.
-
11-year-old girl sexually assaulted in St. Vital: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in St. Vital on Monday.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 | Alberta to announce plan to improve EMS response times
The province says it has a plan to improve Alberta's beleaguered Emergency Medical Services system and is expected to provide a blueprint Wednesday morning.
-
Calgary sees flight cancellations, delays amid Vancouver snowstorm
A winter storm in Vancouver that caused an unprecedented number of cancelled flights on Tuesday also created chaos for Calgary travellers.
-
Mental health panel takes cautious approach for Alberta man who killed mother
A mental health board has opted to take a cautious approach in granting liberties for an Alberta man who killed his mother because he thought she was possessed by Satan.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
Former Strathcona County employee charged with fraud, theft
A man who worked for Strathcona County faces charges of theft and fraud, Mounties announced on Wednesday.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 | Alberta to announce plan to improve EMS response times
The province says it has a plan to improve Alberta's beleaguered Emergency Medical Services system and is expected to provide a blueprint Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Extreme cold in southern B.C. after heavy snow creates travel chaos
An extreme cold is settling over parts of British Columbia's Lower Mainland on the heels of heavy snow that grounded flights, jammed roads and delayed ferries.
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
Packed planes spent hours stuck on the tarmac overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.