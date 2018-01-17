

On Friday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit will announce the location for the city's temporary overdose prevention site (TOPS).

The site will allow intravenous drug users to shoot up in a supervised location with professionals on hand who can prevent an overdose and possibly death.

The opening of the London TOPS is pending approval of the application the Health Unit submitted last week.

In December, the Queen's Park asked Ottawa to allow the province to approve and fund overdose prevention sites.

Friday's announcement will take place at Innovation Works, 201 King Street at 11 a.m.

