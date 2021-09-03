MLHU strongly recommending businesses implement vaccine policy

London, Ont. -

Following the Provincial government’s announcement that a vaccine passport will be implemented across Ontario as of Sep. 22, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is recommending business owners implement their own COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees.

Ontario’s passport system requires individuals to be fully vaccinated to visit indoor public settings that are deemed higher risk such as bars, gyms, concerts and sporting events.

But the Medical Officer of Health has issued a Letter of Recommendation to employers and business operators to implement workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies that would require all employees, volunteers and contractors to be fully vaccinated.

“The Delta variant continues to spread rapidly in our community, and in order to keep our schools and businesses safe and open, we need all workplaces and business operators in London and Middlesex County to implement mandatory vaccination policies,” Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health for MLHU, said in a press release. “Now that vaccine certificates have been announced, all employers and organizations should plan for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies to help keep everyone in their facilities safe.”

Guidance for employers and business operators, including a primer for how to implement mandatory vaccination policies in the workplace can be found on the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s website.