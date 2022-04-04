MLHU set to reopen vaccination clinic at White Oaks Mall starting Thursday

After hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at White Oaks Mall in September, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is slated to open its doors again later this week.

The reopening of the vaccination clinic at the south London mall aligns with the health unit’s strategy of offering the vaccine in a way that is convenient and easily accessible to people, according to a news release.

The vaccination clinic will be open Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting Thursday through April 30. It will be located next to the Tim Hortons, near the food court, and can be accessed best via the east entrance near RBC facing Wellington Road.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available to anyone over five years of age and older, people who require a booster dose and individuals who haven’t yet been vaccinated due to barriers in accessing vaccination sites.

“The success of our mall-based clinics has shown that providing the COVID-19 vaccine in a convenient and accessible retail setting is an effective way to reach people who may not have been able to attend one of our mass vaccination clinics,” said Dr. Alex Summers, medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

He added that as community cases continue to rise amid the lifting of masking requirements and capacity limits, the protection of full vaccinations and booster doses is crucial.

Jeff Wilson, the general manager of White Oaks Mall said he is pleased to assist the MLHU in making vaccines easily accessible in the community.

“The White Oaks Mall clinic will provide a convenient vaccination option for many people in the City of London, as well as visitors from the surrounding communities who visit our shopping centre,” he said.

The last time the clinic was opened at White Oaks Mall, over 5,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered.

As of March 26, 1,116,470 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Middlesex-London region.

More information about MLHU pop-up vaccination clinics is available on the health unit's website.