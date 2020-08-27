MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Middlesex-London for a second day in a row, while no new cases were reported in Elgin and Oxford counties on Thursday.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is now reporting a total of 726 cases, with 644 recovered and 57 deaths, none new since mid-June, leaving 25 active cases.

The health unit also announced Thursday that it will hold another Virtual Town Hall on Monday at 7 p.m. to provide information and answer questions.

A link to participate will be posted on the MLHU website https://www.healthunit.com/novel-coronavirus here.

The zero new cases reported in Elgin-Oxford on Thursday mark a steep decline from the six new cases reported on Wednesday.

The total number of cases reported by Southwestern Public Health stands at 254, with 224 resolved and five deaths leaving 25 ongoing cases.

Just over half of the ongoing cases, 13, are in Aylmer.

Based on the most recent information provided by area public health units, here is where the COVID-19 case totals stand in other local counties:

Huron-Perth – None new, 21 active, 115 total, 89 resolved, five deaths (one case transferred to another region)

Haldimand-Norfolk – None new, 24 active, 475 total cases, 419 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton –None new, four active, 338 total, 309 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – None new, none active, 127 total, 127 resolved, no deaths

Across the province, there were 118 new cases of COVID-19 reported.