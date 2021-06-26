WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the region and one additional death.

The death, a woman in her 80s, was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is now at 226.

Saturday marks the third day the health unit has reported single-digit COVID-19 cases.

The region now has a total of 12,526 cases, with 12,264 cases resolved leaving 36 active. There are now 3,448 cases with a variant of concern and another 193 that are mutation positive.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting the number of inpatients with COVID-19 sits at 10. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five critical care.

LHSC continues to deal with an outbreak declared at University Hospital in the 8TU Transplant Unit on June 13, it remains the only ongoing outbreak in the region.

Ontario health officials reported 346 new COVID-19 cases across the province Saturday.