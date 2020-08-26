LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday.

That is an uptick from Tuesday when there were no new cases in Middlesex-London.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 724, while 637 people have recovered. The death count still stands at 57.

There have been no new deaths since the middle of June in Middlesex-London.

Meanwhile Southwestern Public Health officials report 254 confimed cases, that's up six since Tuesday.

The heath unit says there are 31 active cases, with 218 resolved and five deaths.

On Tuesday, Southwestern Public Health reported one new case.

Based on the most recent information provided by area public health units, here is where the COVID-19 case totals stand in other local counties: