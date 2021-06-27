WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region and zero deaths.

Sunday marks the fourth day the health unit has reported single-digit COVID-19 cases.

The region now has a total of 12,533 cases, with 12,270 cases resolved leaving 37 active. There are now 3,463 cases with a variant of concern and another 189 that are mutation positive.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 10 in-patients with COVID-19. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five critical care.

LHSC continues to deal with an outbreak declared at University Hospital in the 8TU Transplant Unit on June 13, it remains the only ongoing outbreak in the region.

Ontario health officials reported 287 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths across the province Sunday.