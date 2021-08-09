MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases Monday, but no new deaths in recent days.

There were also 11 new cases on Sunday and eight on Saturday. Daily case counts have been holding steady under 15 cases since mid-June.

There have been no new deaths in the region reported since July 30, when two new deaths were added. Before that it had been just over two weeks since the previous death was reported.

The region now has a total of 12,862 cases and 231 deaths, with 12,569 cases resolved leaving 62 active. There are now 3,647 cases with a variant of concern, including 140 of the Delta variant.

Of the cases since June 25, over 93 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.

An outbreak in the B7-200 Adult Inpatient Mental Health/PICU unit at Victoria Hospital and another at Thames Centre Playground Program Day Camp were declared over on Friday.

Meanwhile an outbreak at the Pond Mills Children's Centre remains active.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 11 new (weekend total), 28 active, 3,991 total, 3,879 resolved, 84 deaths, 915 variants

Grey-Bruce – four new, 43 active, 2,163 total, 2,097 resolved, 19 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 18 active, 2,753 total, 2,681 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, 11 active, 1,949 total, 1,881 resolved, 57 deaths, 362 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, four active, 3,642 total, 3,570 resolved, 68 deaths, 688 variants

After a spike in infections over the weekend, Ontario health officials reported fewer than 350 new cases and no deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.