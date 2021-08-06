MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the third day in a row cases have risen.

The region reported no cases on Tuesday, but that was followed by six cases Wednesday, eight on Thursday and 16 on Friday.

The region now has a total of 12,837 cases and 231 deaths, with 12,548 cases resolved leaving 58 active. There are now 3,637 cases with a variant of concern, including 129 of the Delta variant.

Of the cases since June 25, over 93 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Health officials have continued to encourage people to get the vaccine, offering appointment-free shots at all mass vaccination centres and numerous pop-up clinics.

As of July 31, 664,770 doses have been administered, with 80.0 per cent of those eligible having received one dose and 66.9 percent of those eligible fully vaccinated.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.

An outbreak continues in the B7-200 Adult Inpatient Mental Health/PICU unit at Victoria Hospital while two other outbreaks were declared July 30; at the Pond Mills Children's Centre and the Thames Centre Playground Program Day Camp.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – five new, 36 active, 3,980 total, 3,860 resolved, 84 deaths, 906 variants

Grey-Bruce – three new, 48 active, 2,143 total, 2,072 resolved, 19 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 15 active, 2,748 total, 2,679 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 11 active, 1,948 total, 1,880 resolved, 57 deaths, 362 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, three active, 3,641 total, 3,570 resolved, 68 deaths, 685 variants

Ontario health officials reported more than 300 new infections across the province Friday for the first time since June.