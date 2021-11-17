MLHU reports one new death, 15 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and one new death.

The new death was a man in his 80s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home who was partially vaccinated.

The region now has a total of 14,670 cases and 249 related deaths, with 14,311 cases resolved leaving 110 active. Wednesday's total raises the seven-day moving average to 12.7 from 12 the previous day.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 60.4 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 81.8 per cent of hospitalizations and 87.5 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 14 inpatients with COVID-19, an increase of one case in the last 24 hours, with seven in adult Critical Care.

There are two active outbreaks at seniors' facilities in the region -- at The Village of Glendale Crossing and Richmond Woods retirement residence. An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia is also ongoing.

There are also active outbreaks at three area schools including: Notre Dame Catholic School, St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School. An outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Frère-André has been declared over.

The week ending Nov. 13 saw the first increase in testing numbers in nearly two months – with 6,274 tests and a per cent positivity of 1.2 per cent compared to 2.2 per cent provincially.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 26 new, 167 active, 5,041 total, 4,779 resolved, 95 deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, 25 active, 2,476 total, 2,424 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 107 active, 3,257 total, 3,090 resolved, 53 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth – none new, 42 active, 2,452 total, 2,341 resolved, 69 deaths (one new)

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 37 active, 4,288 total, 4,177 resolved, 74 deaths (one new)

In total, 512 cases were reported across Ontario on Wednesday and 12 more death linked to the disease, including a person under the age of 20.