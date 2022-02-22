MLHU reports no new COVID deaths over Family Day long weekend

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting an increase of 190 cases of COVID-19 over the Family Day long weekend.

Of the new cases, 48 are from Saturday, 69 from Sunday, 44 from Monday and 29 on Tuesday.

There have now been a total of 31,379 recorded cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,135 total resolved cases and 341 deaths in the region.

There are currently 12 institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals.

As of Saturday, 93.3 per cent of the eligible population age 12 and older in the MLHU region have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 91.2 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.

At London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), staff are caring for 64 inpatients with COVID-19, nine of which are in the ICU.

Seven inpatients are being cared for in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

A total of 151 LHSC staff have currently tested positive for the virus as well as 43 staff at St. Joseph’s Health Care.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:

Elgin-Oxford – 331 active, 10,967 total, 10,491 resolved, 145 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 9 confirmed cases in hospital, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – 5,508 total, 92 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 123 active, 9,664 total, 9,415 resolved, 126 deaths

Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario over the past two days.

While the province did not release provincial hospitalization data on Monday due to the Family Day holiday, on Tuesday it reported the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 had dropped to 1,038.