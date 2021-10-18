MLHU reports just two new COVID-19 cases Monday

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 14,293 cases and 243 deaths, with 13,946 cases resolved leaving 104 active. There are 4,280 cases with a variant of concern and 188 that are mutation positive.

The region has not seen a single-digit daily count in a week, and Monday's count drops the seven-day moving average to 10.3, a rate not seen in over two months.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 73.7 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 66.7 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.

There are ongoing outbreaks at two schools in the region including; St. Kateri Catholic School and Providence Reformed Collegiate. An outbreak at the former Ryerson Public School has been declared over.

An active outbreak continues at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas.

As of Monday, all Ontario residents can now download their enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificates, which include a QR code.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 30 new (two-day total), 88 active, 4,513 total, 4,336 resolved, 89 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 24 active, 2,370 total, 2,319 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – seven new (two-day total), 20 active, 2,984 total, 2,909 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 40 active, 2,275 total, 2,170 resolved, 66 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 24 new (two-day total), 78 active, 4,072 total, 3,924 resolved, 70 deaths

Across Ontario, health officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases.