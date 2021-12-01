MLHU reports jump in COVID-19 cases, SWPH finally sees decline

A swab is taken at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan A swab is taken at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

London Top Stories