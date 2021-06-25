MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting single-digit COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row, but one more person has died.

The death, a man in his 80s, was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

The region now has a total of 12,526 cases and 225 deaths, with 12,255 cases resolved leaving 46 active. There are now 3,442 cases with a variant of concern and another 194 that are mutation positive.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting the number of inpatients with COVID-19 sits at 10. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five critical care.

LHSC continues to deal with an outbreak declared at University Hospital in the 8TU Transplant Unit on June 13, the only ongoing outbreak in the region.

As of Thursday, anyone who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before May 30 was able to rebook their second dose at a shorter interval.

However, people must still book their second appointment 28 days after their first dose if they received an mRNA vaccine, or if Oxford-AstraZeneca was their first dose, eight weeks later.

The province has announced that as of Monday, anyone 18 and over with a first dose of an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna, is expected to be able to rebook their second dose.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 25 active, 3,871 total, 3,763 resolved, 83 deaths, 794 variants

Grey-Bruce – 15 new, 60 active, 1,464 total, 1,397 resolved, seven deaths, 407 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 18 active, 2,702 total, 2,63125 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 12 active, 1,885 total, 1,816 resolved, 57 deaths, 306 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – six new, 36 active, 3,589 total, 3,491 resolved, 62 deaths, 633 variants

Ontario health officials reported fewer than 300 cases for a fifth straight day, with 256 new infections.