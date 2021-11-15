MLHU reports five new COVID-19 cases, seven-day average dips

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Monday, but no deaths.

Monday's total lowers the seven-day moving average to 11.1 from 12.1 the previous day, and marks the first decline after it rose steadily for more than a week.

The region now has a total of 14,642 cases and 247 related deaths, with 14,294 resolved leaving 101 active cases.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 62 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 93.3 per cent of hospitalizations and 83.3 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 12 inpatients with COVID-19, an increase of three cases from Friday.

There are two active outbreaks at seniors' facilities in the region -- at The Village of Glendale Crossing and Richmond Woods retirement residence. An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia is also ongoing.

There are also active outbreaks at four area schools including: Notre Dame Catholic School, St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School and École élémentaire catholique Frère-André.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 66 new (two-day total), 159 active, 4,991 total, 4,737 resolved, 95 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 29 active, 2,470 total, 2,414 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 97 active, 3,220 total, 3,064 resolved, 52 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth – five new, 60 active, 2,426 total, 2,299 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 38 active, 4,273 total, 4,162 resolved, 73 deaths

Provincial health officials reported 552 new cases across Ontario Monday and three more deaths linked to the disease.