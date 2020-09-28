MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Monday.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 864, including 713 resolved and 57 deaths (none new since mid-June), leaving 94 active cases.

Of the total cases, the majority – 800 – have been in the City of London, while 198 are associated with long-term care or retirement homes.

There are four ongoing outbreaks in seniors’ facilities in the region, at Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, Country Terrace and Ashwood Manor Retirement Home.

There remains only one reported case at a London-area elementary or high school, at H.B. Beal Secondary School, while the number of Western University students testing positive hit 68 as of Sunday.

A total of 17 new cases were reported over the weekend, and over the last two weeks Middlesex-London has seen five separate days with double-digit case increases.

The city’s two assessment centres have now conducted more than 70,000 COVID-19 tests since they opened.

It is expected that some London pharmacies will be able to provide testing as early as Tuesday for those who qualify.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – one new, six active, 265 cases, 254 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, three active, 346 cases, 318 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, five active, 491 total cases, 449 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, none active, 127 total, 122 resolved, five deaths (as of Sept. 25)

Grey-Bruce – none new, six active, 139 total, 133 resolved, no deaths

The province reported its highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases ever, with 700 new infections, pushing the cumulative total over the 50,000 mark.