LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported some grim news Sunday with seven new deaths related to the coronavirus. It marks the second highest daily death count from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Six of the deaths are associated with long term care homes. They include two men in their 70s, a woman in her 80s, along with two women and a man in their 90s. An additional man in his 90s not linked with a long term care home also passed away.

The death toll now sits at 148 in the region.

Dr. Chris Mackie of the health unit says the high mortality rate reported at long term care homes is unfortunately expected.

“Every death is highly regrettable. The whole vaccination campaign we have right now is focused on vaccinating residents in these homes. That will be the most important factor to ending the mortality there.”

On a positive note, the MLHU is only reporting 54 new cases Sunday, down from 117 the day before.

Total cases have now exceeded the 5,000 mark with 5,041 total and 3,418 recoveries.

Meanwhile, a new outbreak was reported Saturday at London's Longworth Retirement Residence.

So far, there have been 565 total cases at long term care homes in London and Middlesex and 62 deaths. Retirement homes in the region have fared better with 97 total cases and 13 deaths.

“We’re going to one or two homes at least every day, and we plan to complete the long term care facility in the next two or three weeks or so then pivot to retirement homes,”says Dr. Mackie.

Here are the numbers for other parts of Southwestern Ontario:

Elgin-Oxford – 49 new, 370 active, 2,040 total, 1,628 resolved, 42 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 72 new, 238 active, 1,616 total, 1,347 resolved, 31 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 2 new, 142 active, 1,194 total, 1009 resolved, 38 deaths