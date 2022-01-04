MLHU reports 544 new COVID-19 cases

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 544 new cases of COVID-19 in the region and no new deaths.

There are currently 4,221 recorded active cases.

Around the region, London has the most recorded active cases with 3,659, followed by Strathroy-Caradoc with 202, Middlesex Centre with 116 and Thames Centre with 104.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have now been a total of 21,784 recorded cases of the virus, 259 deaths and 17, 304 resolved cases.

London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 59 inpatients with COVID-19, 10 of which are in the adult ICU.

Five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are in the Children’s Hospital and zero in patients are in Paediatric Critical Care.

LHSC is also reporting that 210 staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Southwestern Public Health – 169 news, 1,379 active, 7,725 total, 6,232 resolved, 114 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 949 active, 4,061 total, 3,084 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 919 active, 4,805 total, 3,819 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 521 active, 3,402 total, 2,807 resolved, 74 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 1,322 active, 6,292 total, 4,886 resolved, 84 deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 11,352 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as hospitalizations continue to increase.