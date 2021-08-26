MLHU reports 29 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

London, Ont. -

Cases in the region remain high Thursday with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reporting 29 new cases, but no new deaths.

The health unit has now reported double-digit cases for more than two weeks, including a spike of 49 cases on Saturday, a daily total not seen since late May.

The region now has a total of 13,250 cases and 233 deaths, with 12,782 cases resolved leaving 235 active. There are 3,794 cases with a variant of concern -- 279 with the Delta variant -- and another 190 that are mutation-positive.

Of the new cases reported since July 15, more than 86 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of those hospitalized only five per cent were fully vaccinated.

As of Aug. 21, nearly 75 per cent of those eligible (12 years of age and older) in the London region had received two doses, while 82.5 per cent have received their first shot.

Those in the 18-34 age groups continue to lag behind in vaccinations.

There is one ongoing outbreak in the region, at the Total Package Hockey Day Camp where three cases have been confirmed.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 11 inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care. Fewer than five staff are positive.

Meanwhile St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital has announced it is implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff and physicians, or they must test negative before arriving to work. All new staff, physicians, students, volunteers and contractors must be fully vaccinated.

The hospital says 89.3 per cent of staff and physicians are already fully vaccinated.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 23 active, 4,060 total, 3,953 resolved, 84 deaths, 973 variants

Grey-Bruce – none new, 22 active, 2,234 total, 2,186 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 33 active, 2,806 total, 2,719 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, 16 active, 2,012 total, 1,934 resolved, 57 deaths, 391 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 20 active, 3,681 total, 3,593 resolved, 68 deaths

Ontario health officials reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for a second straight day, with 678 new infections confirmed on Thursday.