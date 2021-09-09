MLHU reports 29 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
The Middlesex-London Health unit (MLHU) is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases Thursday with zero additional deaths.
The additional cases bringing the region’s total case count to 13,586 with 207 active cases and 13,144 resolved. 4,061 cases have been identified as a variant of concern.
The death count sits at 235.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
• Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 37 active, 4,124 total, 4,002 resolved, 85 deaths
• Grey-Bruce – 2,270 total, 2,252 resolved
• Haldimand-Norfolk – 22 active, 2,847 total, 2,771 resolved, 48 deaths
• Huron-Perth –26 active, 2,066 total, 1,979 resolved, 61 deaths
• Sarnia-Lambton – 18 active, 3,707 total, 3,620 resolved, 69 deaths
'Boiling point': Alberta doctors warn of health system collapse as COVID-19 cases climb
Alberta's health-care system is on the verge of collapse, warns a group of physicians who are pleading with the government to strengthen public health measures to fend off a relentless fourth wave of COVID-19.
Scores of Westerners, including Canadians, fly out of Kabul
Some 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on a commercial flight out of Kabul on Thursday, the first such large-scale departure since U.S. and other forces completed their frantic withdrawal over a week ago.
RCMP investigate death of Diem Saunders, N.L. advocate for Indigenous women
Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.
What stood out to political analysts at the French-language leaders' debate
Candidates went after the election front-runners at the French-language debate, pushing the Liberal and Conservative leaders on their platforms.
Supreme Court won't hear bail appeal from fashion mogul Peter Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada won't hear a bail appeal from a Canadian fashion mogul who is facing trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States.
Convalescent plasma treatments don't improve severe COVID-19 patient outcomes: study
Treating severe COVID-19 patients with plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient does not improve outcomes, according to a Canadian-led study. The study suggests it could cause more negative outcomes in severely ill patients.
The strangers who fell in love when 9/11 diverted their flight
Twenty years ago, a couple fell in love after their flight was diverted to Gander, N.L. after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Coroner's report confirms cause of death of young B.C. actor from 'The Flash'
A report from a B.C. coroner confirms a young B.C. actor best known for his role in the TV series 'The Flash' died of drug overdose at the age of 16.
Cuba begins vaccinating children as young as two for COVID-19
The Cuban government has begun to vaccinate children as young as two years old for COVID-19, the island's state media reported, in a bid to get kids back into classrooms.
28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region; active infections, cases rise
Waterloo Region reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as active infections and outbreaks rise.
Police issue warning after two students lose $150K in international wire-transfer scam
Waterloo regional police are warning the East Asian community after reports of international wire-transfer extortion scams that saw two victims lose a combined $150,000.
Woman charged with allegedly stealing $16,500 from employer: Guelph police
A Puslinch woman has been arrested in connection with a hefty theft from a business in Guelph.
Windsor-Essex has highest COVID-19 per cent positivity in Ontario
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.
SIU investigating after man injured during Windsor police incident
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 42-year-old man was seriously injured during an incident with Windsor police early Thursday morning.
First school COVID case this year prompts concerns; WECHU wants to keep in-person learning
Some Amherstburg parents and students are slightly more worried after a COVID-19 case was already reported at a local elementary school.
Spectacular crash causes massive traffic backlog on Highway 400 in Barrie
A multi-vehicle crash caused a massive traffic backlog on Highway 400 between Bayfield and Dunlop Streets in Barrie Thursday.
Woman charged after traffic stop in Barrie turns up drugs, semi-automatic rifle, police say
A driver faces multiple charges after police say they found drugs, a semi-automatic gun and open alcohol inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Barrie.
Tiny Township man disappears after leaving home in taxi
Police, friends and family are hoping to locate a Tiny Township man who disappeared on Saturday after taking a cab to Midland.
Sudbury woman stabbed, man punched and kicked after altercation; three people charged
Three people have been charged in connection with an assault Wednesday evening on Murray Street in Greater Sudbury.
Group of childhood friends wins $1 million in lottery
A small group of Ontario women who have been friends since elementary school is splitting a big lottery win.
Timmins police charge 10 people, seize more than $50K in drugs
Ten people have been charged and more than $50,000 in drugs were seized following a drug bust in the Timmins area, police said.
Ottawa records highest new COVID-19 case count since May
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the most yet in the fourth wave. But hospitalizations from the disease remain low.
Car crashes into home in Kingston
Police say the vehicle's occupants fled the scene after it crashed through the wall of a home
Gatineau man charged with hate-motivated mischief in Ottawa
A Gatineau man has been charged with twice disturbing Jewish religious gatherings in the city’s west end this week.
Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases as more students return to class
Health officials in Ontario are reporting close to 800 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as more students across the province return to the classroom.
Toronto parents describe nerves, excitement as Ontario's largest boards resume class
Parents said they were excited but nervous as they dropped kids back at the first day of classes in Ontario's largest school boards, which began Thursday amid a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.
Other GTA health units say they don't plan to follow Toronto's lead in pausing school extracurriculars
Extracurricular activities have been put on hold at Toronto public schools amid concerns about the fourth wave of the pandemic but officials elsewhere in the GTA say that they have no plans to follow suit, at least for now.
Legault says minority government better for Quebec, calls NDP, Liberals 'dangerous'
Premier François Legault gave a tacit endorsement Thursday to Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, the only one of the federal party leaders he says is open to Quebec's demands.
Quebec adds 703 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations spike
Quebec added 703 new coronavirus cases and one death in its Thursday update.
Retired Quebec health manager shocked by situation at Residence Herron, coroner hears
A coroner's inquest into deaths at a suburban Montreal long-term care home is hearing from a former manager who acted as an intermediary between the local health authority and the owners of the facility.
Nova Scotia reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday; active infections rise to 74
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with four recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 74.
Kalin's call: Heavy rain to fall in Maritimes as Hurricane Larry passes to the East
It’s a crowded weather picture in Atlantic Canada these days. A slow moving front from the west will continue to bring rain, showers, and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday. In the meantime, Hurricane Larry now looks more likely make landfall in eastern Newfoundland late Friday night.
Death linked to Delta variant in Manitoba, 54 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Manitoba has reported one death linked to the Delta variant, and more than 50 new COVID-19 cases – most among unvaccinated people.
Winnipeg police search for 'persons of interest' in robbery investigation
Winnipeg police are searching for 'persons of interest' after a robbery in July sent a man to hospital.
LIVE @ 3:30 | Health minister, Dr. Hinshaw to announce action to reduce pressure on Alberta hospitals
Alberta's health minister and top doctor will speak about the growing pressure on the province's health-care system due to COVID-19, which will see hundreds of non-urgent surgeries postponed this week.
-
A Calgary man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting three teenage girls between the ages of 12 and 14.
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 cases
Alberta reported 18 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day count since January.
-
NEW | Edmonton business faces online backlash after making proof of vaccinations mandatory
Arcadia Brewing Co. has received negative online feedback since its owners announced their decision to make proof of double vaccination mandatory before entry.
Vessels return to Victoria after collecting 8 tonnes of trash from Great Pacific Garbage Patch
A crew of sailors has returned to Victoria from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, hauling away more than eight tonnes of plastic pollution.
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and across the province.
NEW | 'She’s choking and can't breathe': Mountie credited with saving child on Vancouver Island highway
An off-duty Mountie is being credited with saving the life of a 17-month-old girl on the side of a northern Vancouver Island highway.