MLHU reports 29 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Exeter, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health unit (MLHU) is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases Thursday with zero additional deaths.

The additional cases bringing the region’s total case count to 13,586 with 207 active cases and 13,144 resolved. 4,061 cases have been identified as a variant of concern.

The death count sits at 235.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

• Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 37 active, 4,124 total, 4,002 resolved, 85 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – 2,270 total, 2,252 resolved

• Haldimand-Norfolk – 22 active, 2,847 total, 2,771 resolved, 48 deaths

• Huron-Perth –26 active, 2,066 total, 1,979 resolved, 61 deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – 18 active, 3,707 total, 3,620 resolved, 69 deaths