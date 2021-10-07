MLHU reports 23 new COVID-19 cases Thusday

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 14,157 cases and 240 deaths, with 13,746 cases resolved leaving 171 active. There are 4,259 cases with a variant of concern.

Wednesday's count pushes the seven-day moving average for daily cases up to 22.1, it had dropped as low as 16.4 just over a week ago.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 77.7 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 75.8 per cent of hospitalizations and 71.4 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 10 inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer in adult critical care.

There are ongoing outbreaks at three schools in the region including; Lord Elgin Public School, St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School and London Christian High

An outbreak has also been declared in Dearness Home's 5E area with two cases reported, while an outbreak continues at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 11 new, 79 active, 4,366 total, 4,200 resolved, 87 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 21 active, 2,339 total, 2,291 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 20 active, 2,941 total, 2,866 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 50 active, 2,226 total, 2,111 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 23 new, 98 active, 3,963 total, 3,795 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 587 new COVID-19 infections and six more deaths on Thursday.