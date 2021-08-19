MLHU reports 23 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row
Higher daily case counts continued Thursday as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 23 new cases and no deaths for a second day.
This marks the sixth time the region has seen 16 or more daily cases since Friday. Prior to Aug. 13, daily case totals had held under 15 since mid-June.
The region now has a cumulative total of 13,034 cases and 232 deaths, with 12,669 cases resolved leaving 133 active. There are 3,686 cases with a variant of concern and another 194 that are mutation-positive.
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.
The health unit is holding a number of pop up clinics in coming days, including Doses 'Til Dark on Friday and a clinic in partnership with Pride London on Sunday.
No appointment is needed for the event on Sunday afternoon, which will be held at Palasad Social Bowl, and also feature music, food and entertainment.
"As our community may have some direct questions relating to the vaccine, and face different barriers, we wanted to ensure we provided a safe space to answer those questions while providing access to the vaccine and entertainment on Sunday,” said Stephen D’Amelio, president of Pride London Festival, in a statement.
It is part of the health unit's continued effort to engage with community groups and provide a more positive experience.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
- Elgin-Oxford – two new, 23 active, 4,032 total, 3,925 resolved, 84 deaths, 950 variants
- Grey-Bruce – two new, 34 active, 2,212 total, 2,149 resolved, 21 deaths
- Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 23 active, 2,779 total, 2,702 resolved, 48 deaths
- Huron-Perth – three new, 17 active, 1,983 total, 1,909 resolved, 57 deaths, 369 variants
- Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 17 active, 3,662 total, 3,577 resolved, 68 deaths, 690 variants
After two days of case numbers below 500, Ontario health officials are reporting 531 new cases Thursday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Armed Forces personnel, assets on ground in Afghanistan
Canadian Armed Forces assets and personnel have arrived on the ground in Afghanistan to co-ordinate at the tactical level with the United States and other allied partners, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday while campaigning as Liberal party leader.
BREAKING | Trudeau vows conversion therapy bill his government failed to pass will be priority if re-elected
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has vowed that if his party is re-elected, legislation outlawing conversion therapy will be a priority, but didn't say how quickly into a new Parliament the government would re-table the bill.
Unvaccinated? Here are some of the things that are off-limits to you in Canada
As the divide between those who are vaccinated for COVID-19 and those who aren’t continues to grow, so does the list of things those who refuse to get the shot can’t do.
O'Toole says pro-choice position can square with pledge to protect health workers' conscience rights
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he can both be pro-choice and fight to protect the rights of health-care professionals who refuse to perform a medical procedure for moral or religious reasons.
How Canada's fourth wave may impact the return to school
As students head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, experts and parents are expressing concern about rising Delta variant cases and how Canada's fourth wave may impact the return to school.
Nearly 100,000 Canadian health-care workers have contracted COVID-19 this year alone, report finds
The Canadian Institute for Health Information says that nearly 100,000 people working in health care were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the first 5.5 months of the year.
Marissa Shephard sentenced to 12 years in prison after retrial for 2015 murder of Baylee Wylie
Marissa Shephard has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and arson in her second trial for the 2015 murder of Baylee Wylie.
Anguish, helplessness as Haiti crisis deepens in quake aftermath
The crisis is deepening in Haiti days after Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Hampered by Tropical Storm Grace, incapacitated hospitals, and thousands injured, there is anger and frustration at the slow and uncoordinated response for aid, and anguish over the devastation.
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near U.S. Capitol
The man who claimed to have bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol has surrendered to law enforcement, ending an hours-long standoff on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Kitchener parking lot; SIU investigating
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in a Kitchener parking lot on Wednesday evening.
-
20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 20 new COVID-19 infections along with more than a dozen variant of concern cases.
-
Shots allegedly fired at vehicle parked at Kitchener convenience store: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating after someone allegedly shot a gun at two people in a vehicle parked at a Kitchener convenience store early Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
Local MPP’s vaccination status called into question
Questions continue to circulate regarding the vaccination status of member of provincial parliament for Chatham-Kent Leamington, Rick Nicholls.
-
'Whose priorities are those?': Councillor Bortolin questions Windsor's Mayor
One of Windsor’s city councillors says he’s “very disappointed” after the mayor put out a list of five election priorities for the federal candidates.
-
Windsor Police arrest and charge two men from GTA in drug bust
The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit has arrested and charged two men from the GTA following the the seizure of illicit drugs and currency.
Barrie
-
Amidst a 4th wave, more Simcoe Muskoka students choose the classroom over virtual learning
The number of elementary students signed up for virtual learning in Simcoe Muskoka far outweighs secondary students.
-
Two men accused of selling stolen generators in Gravenhurst
Bracebridge OPP have charged two men with allegedly attempting to sell stolen generators in Gravenhurst.
-
Daytime burning prohibited in Muskoka as fire rating shifts to moderate
Muskoka has raised its fire danger rating to moderate.
Northern Ontario
-
Unvaccinated? Here are some of the things that are off-limits to you in Canada
As the divide between those who are vaccinated for COVID-19 and those who aren’t continues to grow, so does the list of things those who refuse to get the shot can’t do.
-
Two men accused of selling stolen generators in Gravenhurst
Bracebridge OPP have charged two men with allegedly attempting to sell stolen generators in Gravenhurst.
-
Sault grandma hits big Lotto Max prize
A retired grandmother from Sault Ste. Marie has won a big windfall in a recent Lotto Max draw.
Ottawa
-
Top doctor encourages Ottawa businesses to develop COVID-19 vaccination policies
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says vaccine policies in businesses will make a difference to encourage vaccination and boost immunization rates in Ottawa.
-
Ontario reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 19 cases in Ottawa
Across Ontario, there are 531 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday.
-
Ottawa man, 23, charged with luring teen online
In July, Ottawa police were notified of an incident in which a man contacted a girl under the age of 16 through a social media platform.
Toronto
-
Ontario PCs apologize after sending out fake invoices to generate campaign donations
The Progressive Conservative Party (PC) has issued an apology after coming under fire for sending out campaign donations requests to Ontario residents designed to look like invoices.
-
'He was a good boy:' 18-year-old cyclist struck and killed by cement truck was weeks away from starting university
An 18-year-old cyclist who was struck and killed by a cement truck in Yorkville on Wednesday night is being remembered as a beloved son who had just graduated high school and was weeks away from starting university.
-
Ontario reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 after two days of daily case numbers below that threshold.
Montreal
-
'Will Prosper is more than this error,' Montreal Mayor Plante sticking behind star candidate
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said that her star candidate for borough mayor in Montreal North - Will Prosper - deserves a second chance after it was alleged that he leaked information to a gang-affiliated member and childhood friend while an RCMP officer.
-
Quebec reaches 12 million administered doses; 436 new COVID-19 cases reported
Quebec added 436 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while hospitalizations due to the virus also increased by three for a total of 91.
-
Quebec to create specialized court for victims of sexual and conjugal violence
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says the provincial government will set up a special court to hear cases involving sexual and conjugal violence.
Atlantic
-
Marissa Shephard sentenced to 12 years in prison after retrial for 2015 murder of Baylee Wylie
Marissa Shephard has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and arson in her second trial for the 2015 murder of Baylee Wylie.
-
Officers seize 70 traps in N.S. after First Nation expands self-regulated fishery
The federal Fisheries Department says its officers have seized 70 lobster traps in an area of southwestern Nova Scotia where fishers from the Sipekne'katik First Nation have been operating a self-regulated fishery.
-
‘Very busy time’ for Premier-Designate Tim Houston as PCs prepare to take power in Nova Scotia
There's no date set yet for Nova Scotia's newly elected government to be sworn in, but work is underway behind closed doors to transition power from the longstanding Liberal government to the hands of the PCs.
Winnipeg
-
Unvaccinated? Here are some of the things that are off-limits to you in Canada
As the divide between those who are vaccinated for COVID-19 and those who aren’t continues to grow, so does the list of things those who refuse to get the shot can’t do.
-
Police investigating Winnipeg’s 30th homicide of the year
A 41-year-old man has died following an assault outside of a business in South Point Douglas on Monday.
-
27 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, active cases drop below 300
Manitoba health officials announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
Calgary
-
Alberta woman beats death after procedure removes COVID-19 blood clot
Alberta Health Services says a woman considered dead for 30 minutes was brought back to life by Calgary physicians using a new device for what's believed to have been the first time in Canada.
-
Day parole denied for Calgary man who strangled spouse, buried body in basement
Day parole has been denied for a Calgary man who strangled his spouse and hid her remains in a makeshift tomb in the home where they lived with their two children.
-
CBE alters stance, offers families additional opportunity to enrol students in online learning
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Calgary public school board is permitting families to move their children from in-class learning to an online option for the coming school year.
Edmonton
-
Singh goes after Kenney's health-care record at Alberta campaign stop
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh campaigned in Alberta on Thursday, with double-barrelled attacks on Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Premier Jason Kenney.
-
Further testing needed after autopsy in central Edmonton death: EPS
It's still unclear how a man died in the downtown area last week, the Edmonton Police Service said on Thursday.
-
MacEwan University, NAIT release back-to-school COVID-19 protocols
To more Alberta post-secondary institutions have outlined their back-to-school safety protocols as MacEwan University and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology shared their plans.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Vancouver Island care home
Island Health says a COVID-19 outbreak that was declared at the Discovery Harbour long-term care home in Campbell River is now over.
-
Trudeau says re-elected Liberal government will invest $9B in long-term care during Victoria campaign stop
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a re-elected Liberal government will invest $9 billion in long-term care, raise minimum wage for support workers to at least $25 per hour.
-
Nanaimo RCMP launch murder investigation after man found dead during welfare check
Police in Nanaimo have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead during a wellness check last week.