MLHU reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but no new deaths.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 14,131 cases and 240 deaths, with 13,722 cases resolved leaving 169 active. There are 4,259 cases with a variant of concern.

Wednesday's count pushes the seven-day moving average for daily cases back up to 21.7, it had dropped as low as 16.4 just over a week ago.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 79.2 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 78.8 per cent of hospitalizations and 71.4 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 10 inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer in adult critical care.

For the week ending Saturday, Oct. 2 -- 7,121 individuals were tested in Middlesex-London, with 1.8 per cent testing positive, just below the province's 1.9 per cent positivity for the same period.

Since the pandemic began, just over 250,000 COVID-19 tests have been done in the region.

There are ongoing outbreaks at three schools in the region including; Lord Elgin Public School, St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School and London Christian High

An outbreak at the Kidlogic London child care centre has been declared over.

So far during this school year, there have been a total of 96 cases associated with schools and child care settings.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – eight new, 77 active, 4,356 total, 4,192 resolved, 87 deaths

Grey-Bruce – five new, 21 active, 2,339 total, 2,291 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 24 active, 2,940 total, 2,861 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, 43 active, 2,210 total, 2,102 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – seven new, 87 active, 3,940 total, 3,783 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 476 new COVID-19 infections and 14 more deaths on Wednesday.