LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday as the province saw its lowest daily report in seven months.

The new cases brings the local total since the start of the pandemic to 12,247 with 11,794 recoveries and 219 deaths.

Active cases continue their steady decline as well with the number now sitting at 234.

There are 3,044 cases with a confirmed variant and another 375 with a mutation-positive sample.

The region has also seen daily cases below 50 for 10 straight days.

London Health Sciences Centre(LHSC) is currently caring for 31 inpatients with COVID-19, nine of which are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Of the total number of inpatients, fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU were transfers from another region.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at long-term care or retirement facilities and there is one ongoing outbreak in a childcare setting.

As of May 24, 255, 659 vaccine doses have been administered in the region.

Here is how the daily case numbers break down for other regional health units:

Elgin-Oxford – four new, 49 active, 3,795 total, 3,666 resolved, 80 deaths, 792 variants

Grey-Bruce –three new, three active, 1,345 total, 1,332 resolved, seven deaths, 384 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 42 active, 2,647 total, 2,553 resolved, 46 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth –one new, 41 active, 1,817 total, 1,719 resolved, 57 deaths, 274 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 33 active, 3,493 total, 3,400 resolved, 60 deaths, 565 variants

For the first time since October, before even the second wave, Ontario recorded fewer than 700 cases.

The 699 cases is the lowest report in seven months, and comes after 916 cases were reported on Monday.

The Ministry of Health says the positivity rate dropped from 4.3 per cent on Monday to 3.6 per cent on Tuesday.