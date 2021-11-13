MLHU reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, one death Saturday

Windsor, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Saturday.

A man in his 80s has passed away related to the virus.

The region has a total of 14,623 cases and 247 related deaths, with 14,278 resolved leaving 98 active cases.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 62.7 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 85.7 per cent of hospitalizations and 85.7 per cent of deaths.

However, if you look at cases in those 12 and older since the start of the vaccination campaign on Dec. 23, 2020 -- 95.3 per cent of cases, 96.7 per cent of hospitalizations and 97.6 per cent of deaths have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19, no change from the previous three days.

There are two active outbreaks at seniors' facilities in the region -- at The Village of Glendale Crossing and Richmond Woods retirement residence. An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia is also ongoing.

There is also one active outbreak in area schools at Notre Dame Catholic School and Ecole Elémentaire Catholique Frère-André.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, one in Hanover and one in Saugeen Shores.

The region now has a total of 2,467 confirmed cases, 2,410 have been resolved and 15 related deaths leaving 30 active cases.

There is one confirmed active local case in the hospital due to the virus.