MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no new deaths.

Daily case counts have been holding steady under 15 cases since mid-June and there have been no deaths in the region since July 30.

The region now has a total of 12,878 cases and 231 deaths, with 12,576 cases resolved leaving 71 active. There are now 3,661 cases with a variant of concern, including 154 of the Delta variant.

Of the cases reported since June 25, over 92 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

As of end of day Saturday, 679,820 doses had been administered in Middlesex-London, with 81.4 per cent of eligible resident 12+ having one dose and 69.7 per cent with two doses.

Under Ontario's rules, the province cannot move out of Step 3 until each individual public health unit has at least 70 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated, among other requirements.

As the number of vaccinations delivered continues to decline, the 25 to 34-year-old age group is lagging behind in vaccinations, with only 72 per cent with one dose, and just over 56 per cent with two doses.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care. One outbreak at the Pond Mills Children's Centre remains active.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – four new, 30 active, 3,995 total, 3,881 resolved, 84 deaths, 916 variants

Grey-Bruce – one new, 47 active, 2,183 total, 2,113 resolved, 19 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 16 active, 2,753 total, 2,683 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 15 active, 1,959 total, 1,887 resolved, 57 deaths, 363 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, four active, 3,643 total, 3,571 resolved, 68 deaths, 689 variants

Ontario health officials reported more than 300 new cases for a fifth day in a row.