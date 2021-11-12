MLHU reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday, but no deaths as the number of active cases holds below 100.

Friday's total raised the seven-day moving average rose for a fifth straight day, going up to 10.6 from 10.3 on Thursday.

The region now has a total of 14,607 cases and 246 related deaths, with 14,266 resolved leaving 95 active cases.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 62.8 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 94.6 per cent of hospitalizations and 83.3 per cent of deaths.

However, if you look at cases in those 12 and older since the start of the vaccination campaign on Dec. 23, 2020 -- 95.4 per cent of cases, 96.9 per cent of hospitalizations and 97.6 per cent of deaths have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19, no change from the previous two days.

There are two active outbreaks at seniors' facilities in the region -- at The Village of Glendale Crossing and Richmond Woods retirement residence. An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia is also ongoing.

There is also one active outbreak in area schools at Notre Dame Catholic School.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 58 new (two-day total), 154 active, 4,925 total, 4,676 resolved, 95 deaths

Grey-Bruce – five new, 32 active, 2,457 total, 2,398 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 93 active, 3,179 total, 3,028 resolved, 51 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth – 10 new, 62 active, 2,421 total, 2,292 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 47 active, 4,264 total, 4,144 resolved, 73 deaths (two new)

Provincial health officials reported 598 new cases across Ontario Friday and five more deaths linked to the disease.